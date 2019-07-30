0 What we know about the victims who were shot, killed at Walmart in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - As police continue to investigate the deadly shooting in Southaven, two Mid-South families learned their loved ones were shot and killed.

Officials and family members identified the victims as Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown. Both men were current employees at the store.

And those close to the victims told FOX13 that both men were fathers.

Gales, 38, worked at that Walmart for around 16 years and had been promoted to department manager. He leaves behind three children – two sons, ages 5 and 10, and an 18-year-old daughter.

Family members said Brown, 40, had two boys and was the store manager of Walmart.

Gales’ father told FOX13 he was working overtime, which is not unusual. He could not believe his son was one of the victims.

“I didn’t want to believe it when I heard that he got shot. Things like that happen,” said Gales’ father. “He was a real great kid, a smart kid, and a real mannerable (sic) young man.”

Gales also attended Hernando High School, his father said.

Martez Abram was identified as the person who shot and killed two employees, and he was also shot twice by police during the incident.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion confirmed Abram, 39, was an employee at the store who had been suspended on Monday.

Abram was listed in "serious condition" after surgery at Regional One Hospital.

Family confirms 38-year-old Brandon Gales was killed during a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven. He worked at the store for about 16 years. He currently was a department manager at the store. He is a father of three. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/PVgtQIWDM1 — Jacque Masse (@massereports) July 30, 2019

Family confirms that 40-year-old Anthony Brown was killed during the shooting at the Southaven, MS Walmart. He was a store manager at that location. Brown is from Caledonia, Mississippi and has two children. The family didn’t want to make a comment at this time. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/C0CRNHkUQT — Jacque Masse (@massereports) July 30, 2019

