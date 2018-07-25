  • What you need to know to register your student for Shelby County Schools

    School is right around the corner for students at Shelby County Schools. 

    The school year kicks off on August 7 and more students are registered this year then were registered the same time last year. 

    Only about 50 percent of students were registered in July of 2017. Now, that number is up to 70 percent this July, according to an article by Chalkbeat. 

    Make sure you child are up-to-date on all immunizations. 

    Below is a list of events that will lead up to the first day of classes.  

    If your child has still not registered for the 2018-2019 school year, click here for information on what to do. 

