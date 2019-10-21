0 What you should know when filing an insurance claim for storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From Tyronza, AR to Memphis, TN, residents are cleaning up from Monday's storm.

You might be wondering - will insurance cover me?

According to the Insurance Information Institute, if a tree lands on your home, you’re insured no matter who owns the tree.

The Insurance Information Institute said if a tree hits an insured structure, your homeowner’s policy will cover removing the tree, generally $500 — $1000.

If the structure isn’t insured then III says there generally isn’t any coverage for removal, but some companies may pay to remove the tree if it’s blocking a driveway or ramp designed to assist someone who is handicapped.

If your car was damaged during Monday’s storms, you’re going to want to check what type of car insurance you have.

Most car insurance companies say you’ll need to have comprehensive coverage.

That would cover windshield damage and other damage from falling trees, storms, hail, wind, floods and lightning, but this type of insurance is optional.

If you don’t have it, you might be paying out-of-pocket.

The state of Tennessee says to file claims with your insurance company as soon as you can.

Remember to document the extent of the damage to your home or car, videos, and photos of both works.

If your home is damaged to the extent that you cannot live there, ask your insurance company to see if you are covered to live elsewhere.

