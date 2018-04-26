0 What's considered a living wage for city employees?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 investigates after Mayor Jim Strickland announced there will not be an across the board raise for city employees.

If not all city employees make $15 per hour, what's considers a livable wage?

Right now, no city employee make under $12 per hour, which is what the federal government considers a living wage.

Trending stories:

The push to pay every city employee at least $15.50 an hour now has the full support of the council.

But the initiative needs more than that. It needs money. Money Mayor Jim Strickland says is not in his budget proposal.

"Maybe over a couple of years we can get there. It roughly, probably over half of the ones who are under $15," Mayor Strickland said.

Mayor Strickland said his proposal accounts for raises for employees that a market study found are under paid for the value they provide.

But councilman Edmund Ford Jr. who called for the $15.50 resolution says even though the mayor didn’t find room for the pay bump in his budget proposal – don’t count it out just yet.

Fords said the city has too many poor people, some of them who work inside city hall.

The council must approve the budget by June.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.