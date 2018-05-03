What's in the water in Horn Lake, Mississippi?

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - At 9:00, Kristin Leigh uncovers what town leaders are doing to correct the problem, and what they've learned about the cause of the discolored water.
Neighbors in Horn Lake, Mississippi called FOX13 for help, because the water coming from many of their faucets is brown.
Pictures show bathtubs, sinks, and toilets filled with discolored water. Neighbors say the water is staining their laundry and dishes.
A group of concerned citizens started a petition online, asking the city to hire a contractor to examine their water and find a solution.
The group is hosting a public meeting at Twin Lakes Baptist Church Thursday night at 6:30.
During a phone conversation Thursday afternoon, Mayor Allen Latimer told FOX13 he will attend the meeting. He added that the town is working to find a solution to the crisis.
FOX13's Kristin Leigh is attending tonight's meeting, where she'll talk to neighbors about the issue.
