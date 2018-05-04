0 What's in the water in Horn Lake?

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Neighbors in Horn Lake, Mississippi called FOX13 for help, because the water coming from many of their faucets is brown.

Shannon King lives in the Twin Lakes Neighborhood in Horn Lake. She said she noticed the problem for the first time about two years ago, but said it’s gotten worse in recent months.

“My granddaughter had stayed the nigh, and had to bathe in it,” King said. “When I ran the bath water, that’s when I saw it. I couldn’t see my hand in the bottom of my tub. It was so brown.”

King started a Facebook group 10 months ago, that had than 250 members as of Thursday.

“I thought surely I’m not the only one concerned about this,” King said. “Before I knew it, it grew.”

Trending stories:

Thursday night, elected officials joined neighbors at a local church to discuss the issue.

The city’s public works department asked Dr. Jason Barrett, a professor of public policy who studies water systems, to explain the cause of the brown water.

“I feel like they’re on the right track with the chemical they’re using, and the operation,” Barrett told FOX13 after the meeting, optimistic that the city would find a solution to the problem.

High levels of iron are causing the discoloration in the water, Barrett said. The city disrupted a decades-old system of pipes when it installed a new water tower, and a new system that pumps water into the tower.

“Iron from years of build-up in the system, may be being disrupted,” Barrett explained. “You may have some buildup from 40 years of an older system.”

Water in the new system is flowing at a higher pressure. In some cases, it’s flowing in different directions, allowing sediment to flake off PVC pipes that carry water to people’s homes.

“Do you drink the water in Horn Lake,” FOX13’s Kristin Leigh asked Mayor Allen Latimer.

“Sure,” he responded.

Unlike many residents who attended Thursday’s meeting, the Mayor said water at his home has never been brown. Still though, he told FOX13 his administration acted with urgency to fix the problem.

Latimer said it’s taken months to clear the water due to trial and error.

“We had an idea of what caused it,” the Mayor said. “We thought that fixed it, and it didn’t. So we started over again, and that didn’t.”

City officials were confident they’re on the right track.

King, who organized the meeting and demanded support from her elected officials, said she was optimistic after hearing from the city administrators.

“It sounded like they have come to a conclusion,” King said. “We’ll see.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.