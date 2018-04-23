  • Where is Travis Reinking? Search continues for the Waffle House murderer

    By: Greg Coy

    Updated:

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A massive hunt to capture the man wanted for killing four people during a shooting at a Waffle House outside of Nashville continues.

    29-year-old Travis Reinking is now on the TBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List and law enforcement said he is armed, dangerous and hiding. FOX13's Greg Coy is the only Memphis reporter who is covering this major story. 

    Greg spoke to a neighbor of Reinking, who described him as a weird man. 

    “Somebody in this building and we are looking and they are armed and dangerous. We just hurried up and got out the house,” said Johnny Green.

    Police said Reinking returned to his apartment, put on some pants and then ran into the woods. Green said his neighbor noticed him and called police. 

    "My mom saw him," Green said. Greg Coy asked, "What did she say about him?" "He just seemed weird," Green replied.  

    If he is not hiding out, police hope the rain and cooler temperatures will make Reinking surrender.  His options are limited because the crime and social media attention has made him an international fugitive until he is caught. 

    FOX13's Greg Coy is staying overnight in Nashville trying to find out new information. Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest on this developing investigation.

