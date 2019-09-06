0 Whistleblower says lab delays could've hurt patients at Memphis VA Medical Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Services at the Memphis VA Medical Center was criticized by the US Department of Veterans Affairs' watchdog group.

Last week, the Office of Inspector General for the VA released its report on processing delays at the Memphis VA's pathology lab.

A complaint was filed last year alleging that a prior chief of P&LMS "was responsible for delays in surgical specimen processing that resulted in multiple patients' harm and possibly death," according to the report.

OIG wrote that it "found no adverse clinical outcomes related to the delays" of 136 patents.

OIG defined adverse here as "death, progression of disease, worsening prognosis, suboptimal treatment or need for higher level of care."

But the OIG did find issues throughout the department.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

It listed five areas of concern: processing delays, staffing issues, quality management, competency and training, and whether facility leaders concealed deficiencies at P&LMS.

The big question: did facility leaders conceal these issues? The watchdog group could not make a determination.

OIG wrote in its conclusions that it was "unknown if timely submission of the issue brief or consultation with VA Central Office would have changed actions taken by the facility; however, failure to follow guidance on issue briefs may have limited the support and oversight provided by VHA officials."

OIG did find issues with the other four areas of concern.

The report identified that specimens collected between October and December 2016 were delayed up to 120 days.

Those delays, according to the report, have since turned around to two days.

The report also stated that staffing issues affected staff to manage surgical pathology specimens to be delivered for processing in a timely manner.

Even in 2018, OIG wrote that "approximately 39%" of the positions at pathology were vacant.

The federal watchdog group gave the Memphis VA eight recommendations, including developing and putting into place to track processed surgical pathology specimens.

The report did point out that some of these issues were corrected internally through the current leadership at the Memphis VA.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.