  • White Station High closing early again due to heating issues

    Updated:

    FOX13 is digging into the heating problems plaguing the school and will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

    For the second time this week, White Station High School was closed early due to heating issues. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Parents and students alike have taken to social media to express their frustrations on the lack of heat. 

    FOX13 has also received multiple calls. 

    The school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.  

     This is not the only problem that SCS has seen recently. 

    Kirby High School was shut down indefinitely early in the school because of a rat infestation. 

    Related: Shelby Co. school closed due to rodent problem got perfect score on last health inspection

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories