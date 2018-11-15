White Station High closing early again due to heating issues

FOX13 is digging into the heating problems plaguing the school and will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.
For the second time this week, White Station High School was closed early due to heating issues.
Parents and students alike have taken to social media to express their frustrations on the lack of heat.
No heat at WSHS sitting in the halls pic.twitter.com/zq6YjElGnI— Olivia Jennings (@oliviabjennings) November 15, 2018
FOX13 has also received multiple calls.
The school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
We are releasing at 11:30 today due to heating issues.— White Station High (@SpartansWSHS) November 15, 2018
This is not the only problem that SCS has seen recently.
Kirby High School was shut down indefinitely early in the school because of a rat infestation.
