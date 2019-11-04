0 White Supremacists caught on camera at Emmett Till marker

GLENDORA, Miss. - The historical marker that marks where historians think Emmett Till's lifeless body was pulled from the Tallahatchie County River in 1955 has become a rallying point for White Supremacists.

A group identified as the Southern Poverty Law Group as a hate group stopped there on Saturday to pose for pictures.

The sign has security cameras around it because the old sign had been shot up so many times.

Video captured on Saturday by the security cameras show the White Supremacists group filming a video in front of the marker.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, two of the people are seen holding flags associated with the hate group, "League of the South."

As the group found out, if you stay in the area too long, an alarm goes off.

The group immediately dispersed, and everyone left.

Benjamin Saulsberry with the Emmett Till Interpretive Center shared with FOX13 how the cameras work.

"It is motion sensitive rather and when someone or something is in close proximity to the market, the surveillance comes on with recording and motion and after a certain time the alarm will go off," Saulsberry said.

The new memorial, which was recently rededicated, is bulletproof.

Saulsberry called Saturday's visit unnerving, but said there is likely absolutely nothing that can be done about it.

‘We are not at a place where we feel the authority to press charges. From what I understand I don't think any laws were broken with them convening there. People have the right to publicly assemble anywhere," said Saulsberry.

Saulsberry told FOX13 their visit hurts what is considered by many to be a holy site in Tallahatchie County.

"It was again quite unnerving right. This is a space that a lot of folks deem as a sacred space, one with historical precedence in the civil rights movement."

