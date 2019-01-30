0 Whitehaven business owner hopeful for new community catalyst fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Quavisa Henderson is the owner of ElectroLyfe Juice Bar, which is one of the newer businesses in Whitehaven.

While she loves her customers, Henderson said her first year in business was a challenge.

“We've only been in business for a year and we've already had four burglaries in a year,” she said. “That is troubling to any business, let alone a new business.”

She blames the lack of street lighting in the shopping center for the crime.

During his state of the city address, Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans for a new Community Catalyst Fund, which would be used to make infrastructure improvements like new sidewalks, crosswalks and lighting.

The mayor wants to dedicate one penny of the city's tax rate to create this renewing source of money.

Members of the Greater Whitehaven Economic Development Corporation said these improvements will be vital for Whitehaven’s growth.

“Not only as we look for investors within the city but even as we look to attract investors outside of the city. They're going to be looking at things like the crosswalks, the lights, the condition of the streets,” said Dr. Chris Davis with GWEDC.

Henderson hopes Strickland follows through on this investment because without better lighting, she's concerned her investments may be affected.

She lost $10,000 in damages from burglaries last year.

“All the profits out the door, so who would want to start a business in this area when you're taking that many losses?” she said.

Strickland said he wants to commit about $2 million for this fund in its first year. He said the exact details of the fund will be presented to City Council this April during budget season.

