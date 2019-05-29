0 Whitehaven experiencing major economic boom with new businesses, development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New businesses are popping up across Memphis and there’s been a major economic boom in Whitehaven over the past year.

Members of the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation (GWERC) said they brought in nearly $3 million in economic development to the neighborhood last year by making a concentrated effort to show businesses that downtown isn’t the only place to expand.

So far this year, the group has landed more than $11 million in economic growth.

One of these new businesses is Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli along Marlin Road.

“It’s been a long time coming for the Whitehaven area. We’ve been down pretty much economically for a long time,” said Wendell Jackson, co-owner of Eggxactly. “You can physically see the difference in the Whitehaven area.

“There are a lot of unique restaurants coming up down Elvis Presley more places to shop, more places to visit. But we still got a few touches of blight that we have to take care of.”

The two biggest investments came from Pandrol and PowerTransport. Both companies are moving headquarters to Whitehaven.

GWERC officials told FOX13 they’re also working to help small businesses like Jackson’s secure incentives as well.

“It’s hard for them to get funding so it’s blessing when someone gives you that first chance, that first opportunity to make your dreams come true,” he said.

Jackson said this major growth in a short amount of time is a sign of Whitehaven’s bright future.

“Whitehaven is the place the be. I think of it as the pathway to Beale Street because we’re growing and we’re looking good and everything is coming back,” said Jackson.

All these new businesses are also creating nearly 120 new jobs for the neighborhood.

Members of GWERC said they have five to seven more projects in the works for the rest of the year.

