0 Whitehaven High School alumna receives national attention after earning $9.8 million in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Whitehaven High School student who received $9.8 million in scholarships back in 2017 is now talking about life after high school.

FOX13 went to Hickory Hill to spoke with Zariah Nolan, who is now a sophomore at Dillard University in New Orleans.

We caught up with Nolan at her family member’s house Friday.

She received national attention for her accomplishments, and Nolan has a message for other high school students seeking scholarships.

Nolan said one of the best days of her life happened the year she was offered $9.8 million in college scholarships.

“I didn’t really think that could happen, I didn’t know how much I would get, but I knew that I wanted to be the top… to be the number one person,” Nolan said.

Nolan received more money than any other student in her class that year.

She said her high school counselors played a role in her success.

“We have a lot of counselors and our teachers, they surround us with scholarship opportunities. They are making sure that our transcripts are in on time,” Nolan said.

The college sophomore, who’s from Westwood, is a true example of someone overcoming the odds.

Nolan was raised in a single-parent home.

“I can’t say that it was always easy, but my mom did all that she could, and it paid off because I am in school, I had 17 full rides, I’m prospering in school, I have a 3.6 GPA,” said Nolan.

Majoring in psychology is something the student said was well worth it.

“It’s really an experience I don’t think I would have been able to have at any other university,” she said.

Nolan has some advice for other students who never thought they could accomplish what she accomplished.

“My message to other students would be to persevere and keep on going and try as hard as you can because the only thing that someone can tell you is no. But you keep going through those no’s until you get a yes,” Nolan said.

Nolan returns to school Saturday after winter break.

She’s also using working closely with other Whitehaven High School students to help them get scholarships as well.

Nolan said because some of the scholarships were from institutions, she was not able to keep those scholarships, but the rest of the money was used solely for books and her education.

