0 Whitehaven High School coach speaks out after shots fired at his truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Whitehaven High School’s baseball coach spoke exclusively with FOX13 about what he calls a near-death experience after a bullet hit the truck he and his son were riding in.

The shooting happened last week. Police said the victim was driving his son home following after-school practice when someone started shooting.

A witness said he did not believe the coach and his son were the intended targets.

That coach is asking the community to help solve this crime.

FOX13 caught up with Whitehaven High School Baseball coach Galvin Sims at his baseball game Wednesday.

Everything was calm then, but it wasn’t that way last week.

“It was a wakeup call,” he said.

Coach Sims and his son Galvin Sims Jr. were on their way home from baseball practice when they took a different route.

“We were coming from the back way, coming in the turning lane, I hear four or five gunshots and as I’m turning, I see one come through the window,” he said.

Sims showed FOX13 a picture of his windshield after the bullet hit his car on the 1000 block of East Shelby Drive near Linwood.

That’s when he told his 14-year-old son to get out of the way.

“He told me to get down and then when we went up the street we saw the hole in the window. I didn’t know what to think of it, I was just blessed to be alive,” said Sims Jr.

Witnesses and Sims said they don’t believe the Sims were the intended targets.

The baseball coach said he saw a man in a tree under the bushes, but he didn’t think much of it at first.

“I come to find out, I think he was hiding from somebody that was coming oncoming traffic opposite of me and I guess the guy, I don’t know if they were shooting at each other, and I just got caught in the crossfire,” he said.

Sims Jr. said every baseball game is a little different after last week’s incident.

“Before every game, now since that has happened, I pray. I just thank God and thank him for keeping me alive,” he said.

Police are still searching for two suspects.

Both the father and son are okay and were not hit.

The suspects were seen jumping a fence but may be hard to catch because the victim was not able to get a good description.

