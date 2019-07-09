0 Whitehaven homeowner angry with overgrown property nearby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven homeowner turns to FOX13 for help to find the owner of an overgrown property behind his manicured backyard.

Larry Haley told us he's called the City of Memphis, Shelby County, and both utility companies to see who is responsible for the maintenance of that land. He has had no luck.

Haley takes pride in his Whitehaven home of 20 years. If it means working in the evening sun to finish the back deck, that's what he will do.

"I am proud of this house and I am proud of this property," said Haley.

Behind a metal fence that separates his property from his neighbors are acres of tall grass and weeds.

Haley told FOX13 "that property does not belong to us." Haley complains the problem is more than an eyesore because "my son was sitting out here and he saw dogs chasing a fox."

For the last 20 years until this year, Haley told FOX13 whoever owned the land maintained it and "once a month they come out here and cut it diligently."

Tired of being angry, Haley tried to find the owner.

Haley said he called the City of Memphis, Shelby County and was told, "they don't own it."

FOX13 emailed TVA since there are overhead powerlines. The authority said the land is not theirs.

We emailed MLGW and it is checking to see if the acres belong to them.

FOX13 checked the Shelby County Register of Deeds. That shows the land beyond his backyard belongs to Haley. But he told us he went to the register's office and was told that land is not his.

"It is not ours" insisted Haley, "the maps are wrong."

The next step is to have a surveyor tell him if the land does belong to him.

If it doesn't, the next challenge is to find the owner to have cut the overgrown grass. "It is big. It is a big deal," said Haley.

