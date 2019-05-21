0 Whitehaven homeowners urging city council to vote against upgraded waste facility center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of Whitehaven homeowners is urging city council to vote against a proposal for an upgraded waste facility center.

Waste Connections of Memphis wants to redevelop its existing operations by moving its waste transfer center closer to Brooks Road.

But neighbors said they have concerns about odor, noise and even rats coming from the facility.

“We know where [rats are] coming from there. They’re coming from the garbage, they’ve always come from the garbage. And if they bring in more garbage we’re going to have more rats,” said Yvonne Nelson who lives in Whitehaven.

Waste Connections of Memphis wants to spend $5 million to redevelop its facility on Brooks Road and increase its business operation efficiency. The plans include adding new office space and a truck maintenance facility.

“That will allow waste connections to address the noise issue that some of the neighbors have felt and allows Waste Connections to put a larger buffer between the neighborhood as well as their primary operations,” said Adrian Bond, Director of Community Engagement at Caissa Public Strategy.

Bond said during phase three of the project, Waste Connections will move its waste transfer center closer to Brooks Road, which is farther away from the neighborhood.

Bond said the company already took some steps to address resident concerns about the smell.

“[Waste Connections] already increased an odor control system at the waste transfer site. This was done after having several conversations with neighbors, so they felt it was imperative to go ahead and address now,” said Bond.

But Nelson believes that isn’t enough to stop the issue.

The Land Use Control Board rejected this proposal this spring and now Nelson and others in Whitehaven want city council to reject the plans too.

“You’re not moving the garbage away from our neighborhood, you’re not moving it far enough out of our community,” she said. “Out of the residential neighborhood - that’s far enough!”

There will be public comment before city council’s vote Tuesday afternoon.

If approved, Bond said construction could start as early this fall.

