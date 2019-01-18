  • Whitehaven house fire ruled arson by officials

    Flames ripped through a house in Whitehaven overnight.

    Officials have determined that the fire was ruled as arson. FOX13 has been told the fire was intentionally set in the bedroom.

    Crews were called to the 1500 block of Eason.

    Investigators told FOX13 the crews arrived on the scene around 2:15 Friday morning.

    No injuries have been reported at this time.

    Officers responded to an aggravated assault at that location on January 13.

    The victim said her children and grandchildren were asleep in the house when they heard several shots.

    MPD thinks the shooting could have been gang retaliation.

     

     

