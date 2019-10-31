0 Whitehaven Kroger changing cleaning policies after recent Health Department inspection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven Kroger is changing its cleaning policies after a recent Shelby County Health Department inspection.

Earlier this month health inspectors found multiple violations including dirty floors and food prep areas.

And customers who have been complaining for months say they feel like their concerns are finally being heard.

Related: Mid-South residents voice concerns over local Kroger conditions

FOX13 spend Wednesday afternoon walking around the store located at 1212 E. Shelby Drive taking a closer look at how they've responded to a recent health department inspection.

On October 10, inspectors found 10 violations including flies in the meat prep area, dirty shelves in the meat dept, flies in the deli and dirty floors in bakery area.

A report from Tennessee Department of Agriculture shows the Whitehaven Kroger dropped from a 93 this past March to an 81 after this most recent visit.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Teresa Dickerson, from Kroger Delta Division Corporate Affairs, said the store just finished $750,000 in renovations and rebranding.

She said they started the refresh process at this Kroger store in April.

"Cleaning every day is a priority. Making sure that every department gets looked two, three times a day, even more because we do have a steady flow of people who come through the store." said Dickerson.

Dickerson said another change is in the meat department after a customer complained about blood soaked wrapping.

PHOTOS: Mid-South residents voice concerns over local Kroger conditions

"The white covering that you saw, we removed that from our meal area and making are that we'll have to go back and clean water or any juice that comes from out meat. We're making sure we keep that clean all the time," said Dickerson.

Yvonne Nelson, from the MyZip Community Group, previously spoke to FOX13 about her concerns for the store, but today she said she noticed a difference.

"We'll be watching, and we hope it is maintained, but we will be watching," said Nelson.

When she walked around the store Wednesday afternoon, Nelson said she noticed a difference, but she said it's too early to know if the store will stay like this.

"We thank Kroger for finally paying attention to our concerns, we feel like we had to go overboard to get the attention that we deserve, but we're happy they're paying attention to what we're saying now." said Nelson.

The health department said they normally visit grocery stores once every 18 months.

Customers said they hope the department inspects this store more often.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.