Whitehaven landmark damaged by overnight fire

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department has learned what started a Whitehaven business fire. 

    Accord to MFD, the flames broke out on the 1700 block of North Holmes Road around 9:45 p.m.

    The fire sparked in back of the store due to an electrical issue. No one was hurt. 

