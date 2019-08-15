Whitehaven man indicted after 2-year-old girl shot in head, killed in 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Authorities have released new information about an indictment involving Laylah Washington's murder.
The District Attorney told FOX13 a Whitehaven man was indicted yesterday on first-degree murder charges after Washington was shot to death in Hickory Hill.
>>Family of Laylah Washington not pleased with charges given to cousins accused of toddler's murder
The murder was a mystery for more than a year until a Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of Tylan McCray, 21, in December 2018.
Officers said his cousin Brandon McCray, 20, was the alleged driver. He was indicted as an accessory.
Tylan was also indicted for three counts attempted first-degree murder and three counts employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Couple kicked out of Southaven church because they wouldn't end 'forbidden' marriage and 'repent'
- Sister of Cordova mother who disappeared months ago fears she won't be found alive
- Curtis Watson to undergo mental evaluation, could be given death penalty, DA says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Tylan is currently being held in the Shelby County jail. Brandon is free on bond.
Investigators said the shooting happened back in June 2017 shortly after the baby's mother pulled into a sandwich shop on Winchester. She was picking up her two teenage sons that worked there.
When she drove away and turned down Kirby Parkway, a dark-colored Chevrolet pulled alongside her car and a man in the rear passenger seat began shooting at her vehicle.
Officials said Laylah was in the child seat and was shot in the head.
Several other shots were fired and hit the side of the car. Her mother drove to a fire station on Winchester and paramedics took Laylah to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. She died two days later.
RELATED STORIES
- Family: 2-year-old shot in head during road rage incident dies
- New details released in shooting of 2-year-old
- Family of Laylah Washington not pleased with charges given to cousins accused of toddler's murder
- Attorneys for suspects charged in Laylah Washington's murder trying to lower their charges
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}