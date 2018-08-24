Whitehaven man indicted for shooting, killing 14-year-old girl washing dishes in her home

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Whitehaven man was indicted for shooting into a house and killing a 14-year-old girl who was washing dishes in her kitchen.
Dominique Holman, 22, was indicted Thursday on first-degree murder charges, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
RELATED: Family, friends release balloons for birthday of girl shot and killed in Memphis
Investigators said the victim – Gabrielle Harris – was standing at her kitchen sink washing dishes when a bullet came through the window and struck her in the eye.
Her mother, Bridget Harris, told FOX13 what she saw.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Brothers shot after shootout with police
- Man admits to having sex with corpse at Memphis hospital, police say
- Whitehaven students suspended more than 160 days after massive fight near school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“I heard a pop and it sounded just like glass and metal I thought maybe she dropped a casserole dish or a cookie dish or a cookie sheet,” Harris said. “She came around the corner holding her head saying something hit me in my head, and then the blood just started pouring out.”
The incident happened at her home on Lydgate near Walter Chandler Park in Whitehaven on Jan. 7.
Harris was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and she died a short time later.
In June, family and friends held a balloon releasing ceremony on what would have been her 15th birthday.
The district attorney’s office said Holman is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}