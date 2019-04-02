Whitehaven man sentenced life in prison after home invasion killed couple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 26-year-old man has been convicted after a couple was shot and killed during a home invasion.
Juvonta Carpenter was convicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery and aggravated robbery.
Both verdicts were returned on Friday.
Officials said Carpenter was automatically sentenced to life in prison on the murder counts. He will be sentenced for the aggravated robbery conviction on April 30.
Investigators told FOX13 victims Joe Fifer, 22, and Tamera Davis, 26, were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on January 9, 2016, around 3:45 in the morning.
They were found inside their apartment in the 4700 block of Haven Court near East Shelby Dr. and Tulane Road.
Officers said Carpenter and at least one other man knocked on the couple's door and Fifer answered. The men rushed inside the apartment and began shooting.
The codefendant Gerald Shields, 28, has also been charged in the case. He's scheduled to be in court later this month.
