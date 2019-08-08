0 Whitehaven neighborhood watch group gets SkyCop camera after pleading for months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis City Council approved accepting donations on Tuesday from 14 communities, groups and businesses for 26 SkyCop cameras across Memphis.

One of those cameras is going to a Whitehaven neighborhood group FOX13 reported on in June.

"It soothes my soul because we worked hard to get this," said Roosevelt Boyd.

Boyd volunteers for the Watchful Eye Neighborhood Watch in his Whitehaven neighborhood.

Back in June, Boyd told FOX13 that he knew it would cost "a bit of money, but nothing like" the $6,400 price tag for the SkyCop.

But, in fact, the neighborhood watch group did raise that money to get a SkyCop camera in their area. Their neighborhood already has one SkyCop camera up.

The initial plan, said group president Bridget Bradley, was to get four SkyCop cameras.

Now, she wants to get 10 for her neighborhood as a means of deterring crime.

"That is our ultimate goal to saturate our neighborhood with these cameras," said Bradley.

Memphis city council also approved new cameras for other neighborhoods across the Bluff City, like Cooper Young and South Bluff.

The Cooper Young Business Association donated $47,710 for seven SkyCop cameras to be placed in the Cooper Young Business District, according to city council agenda records. The SkyCop cameras are to be donated by the Memphis/Shelby County Law Enforcement Foundation.

FOX13 reported Monday night that according to MPD crime data, there were more than 800 incidents last month within a two-mile radius of the Cooper Young business district in July. Most of the crimes were vandalism, auto theft and simple assault.

FOX13 did a similar crime map for the Whitehaven neighborhood, using a one-mile radius and found 220 incidents last month.

The majority of the crime found, according to MPD crime data, was south of the homes where Bradley and her neighborhood watch group live.

"[The SkyCop cameras] won't stop crime, but it will deter crime," said Velor Bryant, who is the secretary of the neighborhood watch group.

"Some wonderful neighbors and we must stick together and be supportive of each other. And we do that, we can maintain this community," said Ervin Harris, a supporter of the neighborhood watch group.

