0 Whitehaven neighborhood watch group raising money for SkyCop cameras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven neighborhood watch group is learning the hard way that fighting crime is expensive.

They are trying to raise more than $6,400 to buy one SkyCop camera to start, but they are pushing to get four of them. The effort comes at a time when Whitehaven is experiencing a resurgence of development.

The corner of Millbranch and David will look different if people living in this neighborhood get their way.

On top of a light pole, the crime watch group wants a SkyCop camera. A similar device can be found only a few blocks away and is pricey.

“I knew it would cost us a bit of money but nothing like that," said Watchful Eyes Crime Watch volunteer Roosevelt Boyd.

The members of this neighborhood watch have been holding fundraisers and yards sales for years to buy the technology to help fight crime. There came a point when they became necessary.

"It was a lady walking to the bus stop on Charles that was robbed and shot, and that really brought my attention to it,” volunteer May Jones said.

FOX13 crime tracked the area for the past three months where the group wants SkyCops.

There were reports of vandalism, car theft, burglary and simple assault. Most of the crimes were several blocks away.

"We want to ensure that our neighborhood is secure, and we feel that cameras will help to deter some of the crime," said one volunteer.

Watchful Eyes told FOX13 local representatives on city council and county commission have pledged donations to help buy three cameras, but the group wants a fourth to create a perimeter to catch criminals coming, going and drive them away.

"This is the biggest investment I own is my home and my surrounding, and I want it to be safe," said Boyd.

Watchful Eyes will hold a yard sale fund raiser on June 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Timothy and Patti Ann. It is the site of the old Graceland Elementary School.

