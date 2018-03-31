  • Whitehaven residents on alert after stretch of 5 robberies in 24 hours

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A string of robberies on, or near, Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven have residents on alert. 

    On the Friday before Easter, the short segment of Elvis Presley Boulevard, just south of Graceland, is bustling. 

    Whitehaven residents like Leterrica Strickland are busy making some of their last shopping runs before the holiday. 

    Trending stories:

    "We're here often. We stay not too far from here," she said. 

    But these shoppers weren't the only people that were busy. 

    FOX13 learned in the 24 hours stretch of Thursday at least five people were robbed. 

    The crimes were happening along Elvis Presley between Whitaker and Shelby drives. 

    “It’s pretty busy. Somebody is. I don’t know who,” said shopper Larry Scott

    The most recent data from the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission shows robberies reported to Memphis police have gone up 8-percent citywide from 2016 to 2017. 

    MPD said they are keeping additional patrols in the area, but Strickland said she's going to keep on alert.

    “I’m always looking out for my surroundings because you just never know,” she said.

    Police also urge shoppers to stay vigilant and to always be alert to potential opportunities for crime in their vicinity. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Whitehaven residents on alert after stretch of 5 robberies in 24 hours

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD searching for suspect after Dollar Tree aggravated robbery

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD searching for suspects after Wendy's robbery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police say Indiana man took taxi to and from bank robbery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three local cities ranked top 10 safest cities in Tennessee