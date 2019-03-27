Whitehaven's $43 million redevelopment project underway, estimated completion in four years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Whitehaven residents rejoice as more improvements come to Elvis Presley Blvd.
The city will announce the second part of the redevelopment project of the through fare next month.
It is a $43 million dollar project to improve the road, sidewalks, curbs, drains, add trees and move MLGW power lines.
Officials told FOX13 it will take up to four years to complete.
“I believe anything that is worth waiting for, there is going to be some inconveniences but it is the final picture," Bobby Coney said.
Elvis Presley Blvd has long been ignored but now it is finally getting some attention.
It is a major road in Whitehaven and obviously runs right past the mansion.
Residents think it will improve business along the Blvd. and the quality of life.
“I am used to Elvis Presley being full of life and thriving and we want it to get back to that,” Tevita L. Williams, a business owner said.
“I think it is going to be very attractive," Coney said. "I think you are going to wowed by what they are going to do in this particular area."
