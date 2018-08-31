Whitehaven student allowed back in class, others still suspended after massive fight near school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the students involved in a massive fight near a Whitehaven school has been allowed back in class.
The massive brawl captured on cell phone video happened Aug. 23 near the school after school officials told the students to leave.
Several students were suspended 168 days after the school got word of the fight.
Now, Nyla Monger -- a freshman who said she was wrongly suspended -- told FOX13 she was allowed back at Whitehaven High School.
Monger's mother, Jessica Winston, said the school "overturned the expulsion."
Winston said the reason the school changed its mind is because it happened off-campus.
But Monger won't be returning to that particular school, according to her mother.
"She can go back to school," Winston said. "She's going back to school, but not to Whitehaven."
Monger said wherever she goes, she will try to move on and forget about the situation.
“This wasn’t her fault, and they are still threatening them. I don’t know where to go from here right now -- safety is the concern," Winston said.
