0 ‘Who hurt my baby?' Memphis mother claims son suffered unexplained injuries at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Imagine dropping your baby off at Pre-K; when you pick him up at the end of the day, you find his back scratched up so badly the skin is broken.

This is a nightmare-come-true for one Memphis. As FOX13 learned, the Tennessee Department of Child Services is involved in an investigation.

FOX13 Investigative Reporter Leah Jordan spoke to the child’s mother, who said the child’s teacher reportedly asked her not to report the incident to the school.

The mother told FOX13 the teacher was worried about getting fired, so he asked her to keep quiet. She said she feels like everybody has been trying to sweep the incident under the rug, but she said she is not about to give up the fight for her son.

“Who hurt my baby? Who hurt my child?” Jenielle Jemerson asked. “Who put their hands on my child like this… and why? What did he do to cause you to hurt him like that?”

When Jemerson picked up her special needs son from Keystone Elementary School on March 4, she noticed scratch marks around his neck.

The teacher reportedly didn’t know what happened, but suggested the little boy may have accidentally scratched himself.

“It wasn’t until later that night when I was getting ready to bathe him that I noticed his back looked like he’d been mauled,” Jemerson told FOX13.

The injuries disturbed Jemerson – but so did the teacher’s alleged reaction when she pressed for answers.

“I don’t know what happened, but they’re going to hold me responsible because I’m the teacher of the class,” Jemerson said while describing the teacher’s explanation to her.

Jemerson said the teacher claimed he was close to retirement and didn’t want to get fired.

“For this to have transpired in his classroom, for him not to know, not to care, not look into the matter, it was extremely disturbing,” Jemerson told FOX13.

She reported the incident anyway and took the four-year-old to the hospital.

“They still say he did it to himself even though the doctor confirmed there’s no way he could reach the areas of his back where those injuries were made,” the mother said.

Jemerson told FOX13 the doctor also concluded it would be impossible for another child to have inflicted the injuries. Those doctors’ notes are a part of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Tennessee Department of Child Services.

“He was injured, and someone needs to get to the bottom of it,” Jemerson said. “Someone needs to look into this matter. Because if it happened to my kid and you ignored it… how many kids need to get injured in the school system before it becomes something someone’s willing to deal with?”

Jemerson told FOX13 she believes there should be stricter policies in classrooms for special needs kid.

She wonders if kids with high-functioning and low-functioning autism should be taught in different classrooms so the teachers can better specialize activities and attention.

FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Schools for an interview regarding the topic and a statement on the entire incident. We will update this story if and when we get a response.

