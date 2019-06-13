Who is Brandon Webber? Man shot and killed by U.S. Marshals identified by TBI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In the wake of the officer-involved shooting in Frayser which led to hundreds of people facing off against police, the man at the center of it all has been identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer first identified the man shot as Brandon Webber early Thursday morning.
Hours later, the TBI added an updated news release to their website that also identified him as Webber.
He was 20-years-old.
The TBI said he had felony warrants out for his arrest.
Don’t judge Frayser without asking a community how it feels to mourn their youth over and over again. What do people do with their pain and trauma when it gets to be too much, when a city has ignored them, when their loss is too great and they can no longer yell at the sky?— Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 13, 2019
Social media reports he attended the University of Memphis and graduated from Central High School.
Sawyer said that Webber was shot as many as 20 times before he died.
Memorials on Facebook and Twitter have started popping up as more people wake to hear the news.
Angel Logan, who identifies herself as Webber's cousin, said he was a father.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will have LIVE updates on Good Morning Memphis.
