0 Who is Brandon Webber: Man shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In the wake of the officer-involved shooting in Frayser, which led to tense moments in the neighborhood between community members and police, the man at the center of it all has been identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer first identified the man shot as Brandon Webber early Thursday morning.

Hours later, the TBI added an updated news release to their website that confirmed Webber was the man shot and killed by U.S. Marshals. He was 20-years-old.

The TBI said he had felony warrants out for his arrest.

Don’t judge Frayser without asking a community how it feels to mourn their youth over and over again. What do people do with their pain and trauma when it gets to be too much, when a city has ignored them, when their loss is too great and they can no longer yell at the sky? — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 13, 2019

The warrants for Webber's arrest were out of Hernando, Mississippi, according to several law enforcement outlets.

The Shelby County District Attorney General's Office went into further detail but did not say exactly what the charges were on the warrants. In a statement, the DA's office said Webber was "wanted on multiple warrants, including violent felony offenses."

The warrants stemmed from an incident on June 3, 2019 in Hernando, according to the DA's Office.

Social media posts indicate Brandon Webber attended the University of Memphis and graduated from Central High School.

Commissioner Sawyer said that Webber was shot as many as 20 times before he died.

I was in Frayser tonight because Brandon Webber was shot 16-20 times in his family’s front yard on the same day as the Pulse nightclub shooting anniversary and on the same day that the DA chose not to charge another police officer for murdering a civilian. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 13, 2019

Memorials on Facebook and Twitter have continued to populate in remembrance of Webber.

Angel Logan, who identifies herself as Webber's cousin, said he was a father.

