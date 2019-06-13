  • Who is Brandon Webber: Man shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In the wake of the officer-involved shooting in Frayser, which led to tense moments in the neighborhood between community members and police, the man at the center of it all has been identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).  

    Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer first identified the man shot as Brandon Webber early Thursday morning. 

    Hours later, the TBI added an updated news release to their website that confirmed Webber was the man shot and killed by U.S. Marshals. He was 20-years-old. 

    The TBI  said he had felony warrants out for his arrest. 

    The warrants for Webber's arrest were out of Hernando, Mississippi, according to several law enforcement outlets.

    The Shelby County District Attorney General's Office went into further detail but did not say exactly what the charges were on the warrants. In a statement, the DA's office said Webber was "wanted on multiple warrants, including violent felony offenses."

    The warrants stemmed from an incident on June 3, 2019 in Hernando, according to the DA's Office.

    Social media posts indicate Brandon Webber attended the University of Memphis and graduated from Central High School. 

    Commissioner Sawyer said that Webber was shot as many as 20 times before he died. 

    Memorials on Facebook and Twitter have continued to populate in remembrance of Webber. 

    Angel Logan, who identifies herself as Webber's cousin, said he was a father. 

