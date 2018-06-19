Who is Cleodis Davis? Man charged with DUI after hitting officer during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chief Investigative Reporter Jim Spiewak found out how many times he’s been arrested since 1993 and how many are traffic and driving related, today at 5.
Cleodis Davis, the man charged with hitting a Memphis police officer with his truck has a history of criminal driving behavior.
FOX13 found in a 2-week span in March of 2019, Davis got arrested for admitting to driving with an open bottle of alcohol and then in a separate incident got a DUI when he crossed lanes and crashed into a pole.
We also found he has been arrested for a suspended license 14 times since 1993.
Furthermore, he’s been arrested 5 times for being a habitual motor vehicle offender.
Court records show each time he’s gotten out of jail he ends up right back on the street driving unlawfully.
