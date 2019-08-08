0 Who is Curtis Watson: Escaped inmate accused of killing state employee at West Tennessee prison

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - Authorities across West Tennessee are still desperately searching for an inmate who escaped a prison and is accused of killing a state employee.

Investigators said Debra Johnson, 64, was found dead inside her on-site home around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly after, they discovered Curtis Watson, 44, had escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary and fled on a tractor.

Watson is currently serving a 15-year sentence for aggravated kidnapping, originally scheduled to be released in 2025.

However, FOX13 learned this was not Watson’s first time behind bars.

Court records show Watson spent nearly a decade in that same prison for felony child abuse charges, and his rap sheet goes back to 1999.

TDOC officials said Watson was a minimum custody offender at the state prison after being sentenced in June 2013 for aggravated kidnapping.

In July 2012, he was arrested for aggravated rape and aggravated assault, according to court documents.

Watson was sentenced 10 years in prison in 2003 for aggravated child abuse, but he was released from that stay in 2011.

During his time behind bars, officials said Watson had not had any disciplinary issues since 2007, when he failed to show up to his assigned duties and classes.

Before going to prison, Watson was arrested in 1999 and 2000 for various crimes – including DUI, resisting arrest, vandalism, and public intoxication.

Records show the majority of his crimes happened in Henry and Carroll counties.

Background info:

Investigators said the inmate – identified as Curtis Watson – escaped Wednesday morning from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

According to officials, that inmate killed a woman during the escape. TBI officials confirmed the victim was Debra Johnson, 64, a TDOC employee.

In a press conference, TBI officials said Johnson was found dead inside her home around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said her home is located on the premises of the prison, but it is unclear how Watson gained access.

Immediately after Johnson’s body was found, officers conducted an inmate count and discovered Watson was missing. That is when the manhunt began.

TBI said Watson left the area in a tractor, and it was recovered about a mile away from the facility.

Officials said Johnson had worked for the state for 38 years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lauderdale County authorities are all investigating the incident.

Watson is still on the run, and authorities are actively searching for him. Investigators said Watson should be considered "extremely dangerous."

