0 Who is Martez Abram: Man accused of killing 2 managers, injuring officer at Southaven Walmart

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Two managers at a Southaven Walmart were killed, and an officer was injured after a deadly shooting.

Martez Abram, 39, is accused of shooting the two employees to death and injuring an officer Tuesday morning.

One employee was shot inside the store, another employee was shot outside the store. Both were killed. Families of the victims confirmed their identities as Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown – both were fathers.

A Southaven officer was also shot during the incident - but he is expected to be ok. The bulletproof vest he was wearing stopped the bullet.

According to investigators, authorities recovered several weapons at the scene. Martez will be facing two charges of murder after his release from the hospital, but officials said more charges could be coming.

“I believe the ATF is checking on (the weapons) right now, and the weapons were purchased legally,” said DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion.

Champion told FOX13 Abram is an employee who was recently suspended from the store. The mayor of Southaven called the deadly shooting a case of workplace violence and referred to Abram as a “disgruntled employee.”

The DA told FOX13 he was possibly suspended after bringing a knife to work a few days earlier.

“To our knowledge he did not threaten anyone with it, he just showed the knife,” Champion said.

Officials said Abram didn't have a criminal history before the shooting in Southaven.

Investigators will review all angles of store surveillance video to put together the crime. It is unclear if Abrams has made any statements since he is recovering at Regional One in Memphis.

Neighbors of Abrams told FOX13 he did not talk much. He lived at the Southcrest Lake Apartments in Southaven, which is just a five-minute drive from the Walmart.

“The couple of times I saw him he was quiet,” said neighbor Bennette Henderson.

Henderson said she woke up Tuesday morning to law enforcement knocking on her door. She said police knocked on her door and told her to evacuate the building.

Southaven police and ATF agents came to the complex to search Abram’s apartment for any evidence that would link him to the crime.

Officials did not specify if any weapons were recovered and what type of evidence was seized from his apartment.

