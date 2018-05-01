Why are big piles of trash still sitting on streets in the City of Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Why are big piles of trash still sitting on the side of the road for weeks all over the city considering FOX13's Chief Investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, found a statewide database designed to prevent this from happening?
TDEC said the data gathering Waste Management program is intended to be used by local government and is currently being used by both the City of Memphis and Shelby County. The data collected by the system is used for many purposes, including solid waste reporting, annual progress report generation, and the new system will have a module that local governments may find useful in optimizing their collection systems – i.e. waste pickup, in theory, will be more streamlined.
The City pushes some of the responsibility onto other agencies saying they submit waste removal data to the Regional SW Planning Board every year, but added it is the County and the Regional Board who report to TDEC through an existing database system.
FOX13's Jim Spiewak uncovers new details on the updated system designed to make trash pickup more efficient, on FOX13 News at 6.
