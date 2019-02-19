There were alarms going off in Downtown Memphis and the fire department said they know what triggered them.
Firetrucks lined up downtown, including 201 Poplar, as firefighters responded to the calls.
MFD said a power surge set the alarms off.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Light, Gas and Water on what caused the outage,
The outage map shows there is no longer a power outage and the lights are back on.
