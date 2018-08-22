Why staffing has been cut in half at Mississippi animal shelter?

SENATOBIA, Miss. - Staffing for an animal shelter in Mississippi could be cut in half after Alderman’s vote.
Senatobia Alderman voted on the situation Tuesday night.
Mayor of Senatobia Alan Callicott told FOX13 he didn’t stand with the Alderman’s decision. He thinks they made a bad call.
Mayor Callicott said the boards decision will have a terrible effect on the animal shelter.
Now, more animal at the shelter are going to be put to sleep, according to the Mayor.
“We believe that is going to be the case. If we don’t have the people to take care to them, we will have totake more animals straight to euthanasia. That’s the tragedy,” said Mayor Alan Callicott.
The Senetiobia Tate County Animal Shelter staff has been cut from five full-time employees to one part-time employee and three full-time employees.
