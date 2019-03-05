Wife arrested nearly 1 year after husband killed in DeSoto County street

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Police have made an arrest nearly one year after a homicide in Mississippi. LIVE updates on the investigation, next on Good Morning Memphis.
Nearly one year after a murder in north Mississippi, investigators have arrested a woman who they believe is responsible.
According to the District Attorney, the woman arrested was the victim's wife.
Olive Branch police found John Wilty, 50, lying in the street on Alexanders Ridge Drive on March 23, 2018.
Police said Wilty was shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearly a year after the murder, police made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting.
On Monday, officers executed a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 9800 block of Alexanders Ridge Drive.
Angela Wilty was arrested by police on the murder warrant.
Wilty will be held at the Desoto County Jail on a $1 million bond. She is set to appear in court on March 7 at 9 a.m.
