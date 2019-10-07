Wife, boyfriend charged after stabbing estranged husband to death in north Mississippi, police say

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - UPDATE -- LaShaundra Jones, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder, according to authorities.
She’s no longer considered to be a victim.
Her alleged boyfriend Jarvis Craig, 42, has also been charged with first-degree murder.
BREAKING: 29 y/o Lashaundra Jones & 42 y/o Jarvis Craig are charged w/ First Degree Murder in death of Jones’ husband, Keith Jones. Craig, police say, is believed to be her boyfriend.— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) October 7, 2019
He was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Holly Springs.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
A Holly Springs man is dead. His wife’s family said she stabbed him to death.
“She said, ‘mama help me, he’s breaking in. He’s breaking in. He’s trying to kill me.’ I said, ‘Shaundra, please, please, please help yourself. Help yourself.’”
The words from her mother worried as she said that she was going to listen to her daughter be killed.
Sarah Mays told FOX13 her daughter called her around 4:30 Sunday morning, saying her estranged husband followed her home and was forcing his way into the apartment.
“Next thing you know, she got back on the phone and said, ‘mama I done stabbed him. I done stabbed him.’”
When Holly Springs Police got to the scene, Keith Jones was dead. LaShaundra Jones was taken to the Police Department, where she was interviewed for several hours before FOX13 arrived.
“It took this right here for my daughter to get help,” Mays said bawling.
FOX13 watched as LaShaundra was driven from the PD to the County Jail in the back of a squad car. Her family worries she will be charged.
HSPD is calling the death a homicide.
Police Chief Dwight Harris told FOX13 they “are still putting the pieces together.” Adding, “there are no charges at this time.”
