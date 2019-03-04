Wife charged with killing Mississippi man whose body was found in a bag

MONROE CO., Miss. - A northeast Mississippi woman is charged with killing her husband after a body was found inside a bag on the man's back patio.
Local news outlets report 45-year-old Ellen Marie Huebner of Aberdeen turned herself in Monday after being charged with one count of murder.
Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said Huebner is jailed awaiting an appearance before a judge. Cantrell says Huebner is being represented by a lawyer but didn't give a name.
Co-workers at Columbus Air Force Base last week reported that 54-year-old Steven Huebner was missing.
A body was found wrapped in shower curtains and a tarpaulin, inside a blue tote bag on Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Body of man missing more than 2 weeks found in Tupelo lake
- At least 23 dead as tornadoes, severe storms ravage South
- Fitz Casino and Hotel temporally closed due to 'rising river water'
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}