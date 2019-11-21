0 Wife found face down on I-40 with fractured skull, former corrections officer charged, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former corrections officer with the Shelby County Sherif's Department is behind bars and his wife is recovering in the hospital after a violent incident on I-40.

Deputies responded to an aggravated assault on I-40 near mile marker 23 Wednesday evening. When they arrived on the scene, the victim was laying outside her vehicle – face down and bloody on I-40.

Blood was coming out of the victim’s head, and she appeared to be in severe pain, according to authorities. She was continuously screaming ‘help me!’

She also had rice on her sweatshirt when she was found on the scene. The victim was taken to Regional One for treatment.

The victim’s car was towed from the scene.

While deputies searched the area, a man wearing all black clothing was found walking near Milton Wilson Road near Chester Road. That man was identified as Franklin Burleson.

Officials with the SCSO said Burleson is a former corrections officer for the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said Burleson appeared to be disheveled, had blood on his hands, dirt on his clothes and shoes, sweating, and his sweatshirt appeared to be torn.

When deputies conducted a welfare check at the victim’s home, the garage door up with the interior door open to the house.

In plain view, deputies’ found bloody clothes and rags in the laundry room, evidence of a disturbance in the kitchen with blood in the sink, and a bloody pillow on the counter that appeared to be partially cleaned.

Rice was also found on the kitchen floor, counter, and on a plate of partially eaten food in the living room.

Investigators took pictures of the victim’s injures and the crime scene on I-40. Deputies also obtained a search warrant and took pictures of the residence.

Doctors at Regional One determined the victim had a skull fracture and puncture wound on her head.

The victim’s husband, Burleson, refused to give a written statement to deputies. Officers determined Burleson was the primary aggressor and was taken to 201 Poplar for aggravated assault.

Burleson is being held on a $20,000. He’s expected in court Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

It’s still unclear how the victim was injured. This is a developing story. Check back for updates on this investigation.

