0 Wife of man stabbed in Cooper-Young speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis father is recovering after police say he was stabbed Sunday night. Authorities told FOX13 two men had been fighting inside Young Avenue Deli in Cooper-Young.

They found one of the men stabbed outside the restaurant.

FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke to the victim’s wife today.

“We just wanted a sandwich and it turned into a malicious stabbing. He almost lost his life,” the victim’s wife said.”

His wife told FOX13 they were just trying to watch the UFC fight and play bar games.

“They weren’t betting or anything. It was just a harmless game of pool,” she said. “The guy threatened him.”

She said her husband and the man were being pushed out of the restaurant by employees.

“I get between my husband and the guy and my husband has blood completely down his shirt and he’s been told by several people, “hey you’ve been stabbed,” she said. “My husband looked down at his shirt, and he just fell backward. He had no idea.”

Authorities said he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“He’s had 14 blood transfusions,” she said. “His main artery was severed. He legitimately was bleeding to death. His veins and everything was cut.”

His wife said she and her in-laws didn’t think he was going to survive.

“He was bleeding profusely at one time in the ambulance I heard them say he was going to be airlifted and that he quit breathing,” she said.

The man has been unable to see his two-year-old daughter while in ICU. He’s expected to make a full recovery. His family said they are praying police find the person responsible.



