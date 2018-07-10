0 Wild coyote spotted near Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was not your typical sight in the city of Memphis on Saturday.

A coyote was spotted, helping himself to dinner at the Sycamore Lake Apartments off Sycamore View in Memphis.

A worker snapped a picture of the coyote with what appeared to be a duck in its mouth snatched from a lake on the property.

Darian Trotter lives in Sycamore Lakes. He said knowing this unwanted guest was hanging around made him nervous for his dog.

“I really don’t want any type of altercation between my dog and the coyote,” Trotter said. “I personally don’t think it would end up well for a dog. I think a wild animal would win.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told FOX 13 coyotes typically don’t eat the family pet. Coyotes stick to fruits, veggies and small wild prey like rodents and rabbits.

TWRA said urban coyotes are more common than you might think, and contrary to popular belief, they’re usually harmless to humans.

“Definitely I had the misconception,” said Trotter. “I would think they are aggressive animals, not veggie eaters, they look mean.”

TWRA told FOX13 you shouldn’t feed coyotes.

However, often times they’re good to have around because they control the problematic population of some wildlife.

TWRA said it is legal to shoot a coyote during the daytime.

