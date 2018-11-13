0 Will Memphis and the Mid-South see snow this week?

It's the question on everyone's mind this week: Will Memphis and the surrounding area see snow?

In short, yes, but the amount of wintry precipitation you'll see likely depends on where you live.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for nearly all of the FOX13 viewing area -- except our southernmost counties. It will be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday until noon on Thursday.

The Severe Weather Center 13 team's latest forecast shows the chance for snow late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck and Meteorologist Elisabeth D'Amore are continuing to monitor the latest tracks for the winter weather

Wednesday afternoon a wintry mix is expected across east Arkansas as temperatures will hover near the freezing mark. A cold rain is expected everywhere else.

Our latest thoughts on the snowfall potential for the Midsouth beginning tomorrow evening. These numbers will change over the next 24 hours. Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/PbmSbExWCe — Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) November 13, 2018

By midnight and into early Thursday morning, temperatures across the Mid South will be at and below freezing with a wintry mix/light snow beginning to fall.

Light snow is possible from midnight through early Thursday morning. Less than an inch is expected across Shelby County. North of I-40, 1” to 3” is forecasted, especially in NE Arkansas and NW Tennessee.

Tonight’s forecast remains to be a soggy and cold one, but as the moisture exits the Mid-South we have the brief chance to see a transition from rain to a freezing drizzle or light snow mix.

HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST

The best area to see this brief transition will be north and west of Shelby County during the evening hours, and overnight into early Tuesday.

No major impacts or accumulation is expected.

After tomorrow our attention will focus in on Wednesday. That’s when we have a better chance to see winter precipitation fall for some of the Mid-South.

Right now - models are in good agreement that moisture will be in place over the Mid-South, but the question will be ‘will the cold air be here?’

An area of low pressure will move north into the TN Valley pulling up the moisture into the Mid-South late Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to be too warm to see any major impacts.

As the night progresses temperatures will start to dip, some areas will be close to freezing. This is where we could see a transition to a wintry mix or light snow.

Right now, the focus for any light accumulation will be in our northern tier counties.

The moisture exits the area by Thursday afternoon and our below average temperature trend continues.

We are also tracking dry conditions beyond Thursday and into the weekend. Stay tuned for constant updates!

