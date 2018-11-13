0 Will Memphis see snow this week?

FOX13's Brittani Dubose's latest forecast for the chance of snow this Late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Stay tuned with FOX13 news as we continue to monitor update this week's winter weather.

Wednesday afternoon a wintry mix is expected across east Arkansas as temperatures will hover near the freezing mark. A cold rain is expected everywhere else.

Accumulating snow is expected across portions of the Mid-South Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Here's the latest forecast snowfall amounts. There are a lot of moving parts, so snow amounts & locations will be tweaked over the next 36 hours. #tnwx #arwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/2ed3EWXSI1 — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) November 13, 2018

By midnight—early Thursday morning—temperatures across the Mid South will be at and below freezing with a wintry mix/light snow.

Light snow is possible from midnight through early Thursday morning. Less than an inch is expected across Shelby County. North of I-40, 1” to 3” is forecasted, especially in NE Arkansas and NW Tennessee.

Tonight’s forecast remains to be a soggy and cold one, but as the moisture exits the Mid-South we have the brief chance to see a transition from rain to a freezing drizzle or light snow mix.

The best area to see this brief transition will be north and west of Shelby County during the evening hours, and overnight into early Tuesday.

No major impacts or accumulation is expected.

After tomorrow our attention will focus in on Wednesday. That’s when we have a better chance to see winter precipitation fall for some of the Mid-South.

Right now - models are in good agreement that moisture will be in place over the Mid-South, but the question will be ‘will the cold air be here?’

An area of low pressure will move north into the TN Valley pulling up the moisture into the Mid-South late Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to be too warm to see any major impacts.

As the night progresses temperatures will start to dip, some areas will be close to freezing. This is where we could see a transition to a wintry mix or light snow.

Right now, the focus for any light accumulation will be in our northern tier counties.

The moisture exits the area by Thursday afternoon and our below average temperature trend continues.

We are also tracking dry conditions beyond Thursday and into the weekend. Stay tuned for constant updates!

