0 Will Reflection Park be ready in time for MLK50?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The wet weather dampening the Mid-South threatens to delay the opening of one of the new sites honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Reflection Park looks like a dreamed deferred now.

Once the work is over, it will be an open air venue that has green space and a monument designed to help people understand Dr. King’s impact on Memphis and the reasons for his visit.

FOX13 showed the artist renderings to the Biondo family from Chicago, and they were impressed.

"I think it will be cool when it is finished,but it looks like they got a long way to go though," said Teresa Biondo.

Construction on the park has been a race against time. The contractor, ViktorHall Construction told FOX13 he had only 60 days to complete project and his rivals told me he was crazy to take on the project..

Tom Szymanek told FOX13 the rain in February and March has not helped and caused delays installing irrigation, landscaping and paving.

"I have seen construction in Chicago, and it takes a lot more than rain to stop it," said Joe Biondo.

Not just rain but the heavy down pours and thunderstorms that pushed the project right up to the deadline.

The contractors said his employees have been working 13 hours a day, seven days a week to reflection park to be ready by Thursday April 5th with the ribbon cutting set for the day after.

"It looks like they have a lot more work to do, but hey I could be wrong," said Theresa Biondo.

ViktoHall Construction said some touch up work may have to done after the opening next week, but they expect it to ready in time for next Thursday.

