0 Will summer crime spike?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - TBI has the most extensive collection of crime stats in the state. Their system was just updated, shedding new light on how violent it is in Memphis.

The ten most violent crimes spiked during the summer of 2017. That’s according to new data in the TBI crime database, which was recently updated with 2017 numbers. There were more than 20,800 of the most violent crimes between May and September. People are most likely to be a victim of assault and burglaries, murder, rape, robbery and drug crimes.

“You hope that it would get better, but the things we hear now it just never ceases to amaze us anymore. It's just like, you know, it's very common,” said lifelong Memphians Ashley Washington.

We asked Memphians on Friday which summer month they thought was the most violent last year? May was the most violent with more than 4,400 of the ten most violent crimes. Each of the 5 summer months all had at least 4,000 crimes, which is not something Memphian Serena Snyder dwells on for too long.

“It becomes a part of your life being careful, so being careful is something that you don't have to think about, it's just automatic,” Snyder said.

The TBI updates these figures every year from data collected from each law enforcement agency across the state.

