Will there be a third trial for the Jessica Chambers murder case?

PANOLA Co. - Two trials later and there is still no justice for the family of a North Mississippi teenager.
Jessica Chambers was killed nearly four years ago when she was burned alive.
Lisa Chambers, Jessica's mother said that she would like to see a third trial, but she isn't sure that it would turn out any different from the first two.
"I am just a mother that is dying every day. There has got to be something they can do. They know who killed her... prove it."
Nearly five years after she lost her daughter, Lisa still has constant reminders of Jessica in her home.
There are pictures of Jessica everywhere you look.
"She was my baby. She was everything to me."
District Attorney John Champion told FOX13 there is talk of trying Jessica's case a third time, but her accused killer Quentin Tellis is awaiting a completely different murder trial out of Louisiana where he allegedly tortured and cut up another woman.
