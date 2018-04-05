Willie Herenton will run for Memphis mayor in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former mayor of Memphis, Willie Wilbert Herenton, has announced he is running for mayor again in 2019.
FOX13 confirmed Herenton made the announcement Thursday afternoon during his keynote speech at a civil rights lecture at LeMoyne-Owen College.
Herenton served as the 62nd Mayor of Memphis from 1991-2009. He resigned in July 2009 to run for the U.S. House of Representatives. However, he was defeated by incumbent Rep. Steve Cohen in the Democratic primary in the 2010 election.
Dr. Herenton speaks with FOX13's Mearl Purvis on FOX13 at 5.
Trending stories:
- Penny Hardaway hires Mike Miller to Memphis coaching staff, report says
- New photos released of missing 5-year-old who is autistic and non-verbal
- Facebook is making these app control changes starting Monday
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}