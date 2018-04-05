  • Willie Herenton will run for Memphis mayor in 2019

    By: Mearl Purvis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former mayor of Memphis, Willie Wilbert Herenton, has announced he is running for mayor again in 2019. 

    FOX13 confirmed Herenton made the announcement Thursday afternoon during his keynote speech at a civil rights lecture at LeMoyne-Owen College.

    Herenton served as the 62nd Mayor of Memphis from 1991-2009. He resigned in July 2009 to run for the U.S. House of Representatives. However, he was defeated by incumbent Rep. Steve Cohen in the Democratic primary in the 2010 election.

