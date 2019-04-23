Winchester Bowl closing its doors later this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Winchester Bowl has been a staple in the Memphis community for decades, but the bowling alley could be closing their doors for the last time very soon.
Customers enjoyed 40 lanes of traditional bowling, cosmic bowling, and bumper bowling at Winchester Bowl.
The business plans to shut down April 30, but the owners are actively seeking buyers to keep the bowling alley open.
Part of the statement on the bowling alley's Facebook page reads, "Winchester Bowl has been listed for sale, and we are actively seeking interested buyers in order to continue the bowling tradition in Memphis."
Here's the full statement from Winchester Bowl --
League bowlers, local families and community members, thank you for years of support. It is with sadness that we announce that Winchester Bowl will be closing its doors on April 30th. Winchester Bowl has been listed for sale, and we are actively seeking interested buyers in order to continue the bowling tradition in Memphis. Any inquiries regarding the facility are invited to reach out to Regional Manager, Jessica Doty at jessica@andybentertainment.com. Warm regards–Management and staff.
Memphis Police was on the scene of a deadly shooting at Winchester Bowl on March 10. The shooting stemmed from a fight inside the building that evolved into a deadly shooting in the parking lot.
Lamar Smith Jr., 25, was shot and killed on the scene.
