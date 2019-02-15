0 Windy weather may be to blame for power outages, downed power lines in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The windy weather may be to blame for the Memphis power outages.

Memphis Light Gas and Water issued a statement on Twitter warning customers about the wind and to report power outages.

FOX13 saw down power lines in Whitehaven. Memphis firefighters and police directed drivers in the opposite direction.

Windy weather may be to blame for the downed power lines on Shelby Drive near Fairfield in Whitehaven.

Drivers like Willie Dockery had to take Linwood instead.

“It’s a little frustrating because I could keep straight on, but I made the loop around here and go back over to Linwood and go back up,” he said.

MLGW issued a map of the areas affected by power outages.

Dockery said he fears for everyone impacted by the windy conditions.

“If you ain’t got a TV, you kind of lost,” he said.

Some drivers said the detour they had to take in the Whitehaven neighborhood was worse than being out of power.

It created quite a bit of traffic.

Be sure to report outages to 901-544-6500.

